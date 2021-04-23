Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 11.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $8.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -7.99% and -12.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. CRK registered -40.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4785 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1661.

The stock witnessed a -9.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.75%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $858.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.12% and -42.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $296.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.00% year-over-year.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), with 160.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.22% while institutional investors hold 67.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.50M, and float is at 71.49M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 20.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deep Basin Capital LP with over 5.64 million shares valued at $24.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.43% of the CRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 4.68 million shares valued at $20.45 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 3.67 million shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $16.04 million, while Marshall Wace North America L.P. holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $10.3 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Stuart D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Porter Stuart D sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $55.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.04 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that BURNS ROLAND O (President & CFO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $4.74 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,326,601 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 128.04% higher over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is 199.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.36% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.