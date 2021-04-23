Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

272 institutions hold shares in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), with 81.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 104.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 44.05M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 104.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares valued at $122.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the CLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.58 million shares valued at $121.5 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 4.52 million shares representing 9.78% and valued at over $119.85 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 9.23% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $113.11 million.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $41.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.73% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -49.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.96, the stock is -4.55% and -17.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. CLB registered 107.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.38.

The stock witnessed a -7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.33%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $487.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.13. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.68% and -35.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $118.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sodderland Jan Willem, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sodderland Jan Willem bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $17.07 per share for a total of $10242.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7852.0 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 64.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.94% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.21.