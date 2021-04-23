CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

434 institutions hold shares in CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX), with 885.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 84.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.27M, and float is at 72.07M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 83.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senator Investment Group, LP with over 6.93 million shares valued at $536.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the CLGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.82 million shares valued at $527.04 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.44 million shares representing 8.80% and valued at over $497.59 million, while TIG Advisors, LLC holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $152.32 million.

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.90 and a high of $90.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLGX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.3% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.04% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.83, the stock is 0.36% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. CLGX registered 124.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.96%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.15% over the week and 0.28% over the month.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.29 and Fwd P/E is 18.89. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.74% and -11.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $420.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 687.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDO BARRY M, the company’s Managing Director. SEC filings show that SANDO BARRY M sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $67.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

CoreLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that DORMAN JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 3,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $51.05 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18118.0 shares of the CLGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, WIDENER MARY LEE (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $45.66 for $13698.0. The insider now directly holds 9,653 shares of CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX).

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading 35.53% up over the past 12 months. RealPage Inc. (RP) is 49.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.