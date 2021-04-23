Crocs Inc. (CROX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

399 institutions hold shares in Crocs Inc. (CROX), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 96.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.73M, and float is at 62.98M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 94.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.86 million shares valued at $680.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.60% of the CROX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.27 million shares valued at $455.23 million to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.75 million shares representing 10.31% and valued at over $422.65 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $134.68 million.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is 29.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.97 and a high of $86.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $77.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.8% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.91% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.25, the stock is 2.79% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock 37.84% off its SMA200. CROX registered 248.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.09.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.18%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $5.44B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.47. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.31% and -5.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.00%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $414.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 174.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.30% in year-over-year returns.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bickley Ian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bickley Ian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $82.31 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61916.0 shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MEHLMAN ANNE (CFO) sold a total of 11,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $82.21 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bickley Ian (Director) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $80.18 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 71,916 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading 77.97% up over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 348.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.