Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Volatility At 5.16%, Should You Add A Position?

212 institutions hold shares in Dillard’s Inc. (DDS), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.78% while institutional investors hold 122.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.00M, and float is at 13.06M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 87.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newport Trust Co with over 7.31 million shares valued at $460.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.86% of the DDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.33 million shares valued at $83.69 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 0.94 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $59.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $34.04 million.

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is 58.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $128.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDS stock was last observed hovering at around $98.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.71% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -66.28% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.77, the stock is 4.90% and 11.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 78.81% off its SMA200. DDS registered 343.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.32.

The stock witnessed a 11.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.66%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.27. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.03% and -22.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dillard’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.10% in year-over-year returns.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WATTS J C JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WATTS J C JR sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $91.38 per share for a total of $45690.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12100.0 shares.

Dillard’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Johnson Chris B. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $89.17 per share for $44585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8208.0 shares of the DDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Dillard William T. III (Senior Vice President) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $79.48 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 15,080 shares of Dillard’s Inc. (DDS).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading 250.62% up over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 49.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.22% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.