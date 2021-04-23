Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,079 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 93.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.60M, and float is at 232.07M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 92.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.38 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.45% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.17 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.83 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 9.43 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.12 and a high of $120.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $116.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $122.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.7% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -21.21% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.15, the stock is -0.76% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.09% off its SMA200. DLTR registered 49.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.38.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 60217 employees, a market worth around $26.80B and $25.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.34 and Fwd P/E is 16.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.66% and -4.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.35 with sales reaching $6.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRON ARNOLD S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARRON ARNOLD S sold 3,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $101.47 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25614.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Lewis Lemuel E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 24,614 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 20.10% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 138.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.68% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.