ESEA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Now

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is 115.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $15.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESEA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $15.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.84% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is 4.89% and 19.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -6.56% at the moment leaves the stock 118.18% off its SMA200. ESEA registered 435.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 251.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.86.

The stock witnessed a 17.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.85%, and is 10.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.22% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $72.77M and $53.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.86 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 505.18% and -22.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euroseas Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $14.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.18% while institutional investors hold 11.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.15M, and float is at 2.63M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 4.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.29% of the ESEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.61 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 12716.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $69047.0, while Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 11101.0 with a market value of $60278.0.