Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

237 institutions hold shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), with 262.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 115.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.88M, and float is at 26.11M with Short Float at 36.25%. Institutions hold 113.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 5.14 million shares valued at $133.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.25% of the ESPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.0 million shares valued at $103.95 million to account for 14.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Meditor Group Ltd which holds 2.68 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $75.17 million, while State Street Corporation holds 8.96% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $65.59 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is 8.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.90 and a high of $53.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.23% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.58% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.22, the stock is 2.77% and -1.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -12.93% off its SMA200. ESPR registered -29.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.42.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.88%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 479 employees, a market worth around $789.03M and $227.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.08% and -47.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-145.70%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.38 with sales reaching $30.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5,703.80% in year-over-year returns.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $25.31 per share for a total of $5.06 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.95 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading -17.89% down over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is -12.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.87.