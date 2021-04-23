Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) on Track to Reach $27.46 in a Year

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) is 1.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $27.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.99% off the consensus price target high of $27.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.99% higher than the price target low of $27.46 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -11.89% and -25.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.26% off its SMA200. FEDU registered -7.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5667 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1544.

The stock witnessed a -17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.78%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 14.86% over the month.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) has around 910 employees, a market worth around $52.91M and $43.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.86% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 4.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.26M, and float is at 13.09M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 4.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schroder Investment Management Group with over 1.81 million shares valued at $1.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the FEDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 90.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -366.61% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.