General Finance Corporation (GFN) Volatility At 0.80%, Should You Add A Position?

73 institutions hold shares in General Finance Corporation (GFN), with 16.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.97% while institutional investors hold 55.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 25.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 2.26 million shares valued at $19.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.46% of the GFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gagnon Advisors, LLC with 0.89 million shares valued at $7.58 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $7.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $6.39 million.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is 122.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $19.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -18.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.96, the stock is 42.95% and 56.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 123.44% off its SMA200. GFN registered 204.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.48.

The stock witnessed a 67.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.69%, and is 55.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) has around 908 employees, a market worth around $368.01M and $345.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 526.67 and Fwd P/E is 29.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.39% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Finance Corporation (GFN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Finance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $82.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at General Finance Corporation (GFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagnon Neil, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Gagnon Neil sold 640,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $18.98 per share for a total of $12.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37020.0 shares.

General Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) sold a total of 823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $100.88 per share for $83020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7103.0 shares of the GFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) disposed off 2,819 shares at an average price of $101.05 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 7,926 shares of General Finance Corporation (GFN).

General Finance Corporation (GFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) that is trading 61.23% up over the past 12 months. Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is 200.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.83% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.