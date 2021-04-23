GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

50 institutions hold shares in GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), with 8.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.92% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.51M, and float is at 139.88M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 10.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.97 million shares valued at $19.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.03% of the GLDG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 2.5 million shares valued at $5.45 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 0.41 million shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $0.9 million, while Van Hulzen Asset Management, Llc holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) is -25.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.65% off the consensus price target high of $5.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.65% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -0.70% and -1.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -7.39% at the moment leaves the stock -20.47% off its SMA200. GLDG registered 48.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0012.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.54%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.25% and -51.34% from its 52-week high.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021..