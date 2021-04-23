Groupon Inc. (GRPN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

209 institutions hold shares in Groupon Inc. (GRPN), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.74% while institutional investors hold 81.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.81M, and float is at 22.55M with Short Float at 13.74%. Institutions hold 63.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.27 million shares valued at $86.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the GRPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 1.65 million shares valued at $62.64 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $62.6 million, while MIG Capital, LLC holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $60.66 million.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is 18.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $64.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.34% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -108.56% lower than the price target low of $21.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.05, the stock is -7.31% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 38.16% off its SMA200. GRPN registered 120.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.51.

The stock witnessed a -6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.83%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 4159 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.34% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $225M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.90% in year-over-year returns.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Groupon Inc. (GRPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEFKOFSKY ERIC P bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.13 million shares.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 79.00% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 58.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.36% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.