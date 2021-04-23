Here are the top Institutional holders of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares

160 institutions hold shares in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.26% while institutional investors hold 104.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.71M, and float is at 29.75M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 96.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. with over 5.83 million shares valued at $150.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.77% of the AKRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.49 million shares valued at $90.13 million to account for 10.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are venBio Partners LLC which holds 2.44 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $63.06 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 6.68% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $59.92 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 11.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.36 and a high of $41.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.46% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 37.41% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.79, the stock is 2.15% and -4.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.40% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 45.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.89.

The stock witnessed a -12.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.81% and -30.05% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.91.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Jonathan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Young Jonathan sold 3,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $28.75 per share for a total of $87828.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that White William Richard (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $28.64 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2270.0 shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Young Jonathan (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,055 shares at an average price of $30.48 for $93112.0. The insider now directly holds 173,175 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).