Here are the top Institutional holders of Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) shares

203 institutions hold shares in Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH), with 300.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 133.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.18M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 18.94%. Institutions hold 130.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 1.42 million shares valued at $61.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the ARCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.41 million shares valued at $61.6 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.22 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $53.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.86% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $52.67 million.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.80 and a high of $58.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.73% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.20, the stock is 9.10% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 18.28% off its SMA200. ARCH registered 63.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.93.

The stock witnessed a 15.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.54%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $734.09M and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.10% and -18.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $346.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -268.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giljum Matthew C., the company’s Sr. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Giljum Matthew C. sold 435 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $48.98 per share for a total of $21306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4708.0 shares.

Arch Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Klein Rosemary L (Sr. VP, General Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $48.98 per share for $7102.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2427.0 shares of the ARCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Demzik Paul T. (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 449 shares at an average price of $48.98 for $21992.0. The insider now directly holds 1,894 shares of Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH).