Here are the top Institutional holders of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) shares

108 institutions hold shares in Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 69.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.54M, and float is at 22.88M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 65.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Next Century Growth Investors LLC with over 1.54 million shares valued at $17.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the ASPU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.24 million shares valued at $13.78 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.03 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $11.41 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $11.13 million.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is -54.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $13.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 57.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is -11.27% and -33.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -49.04% off its SMA200. ASPU registered -31.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.11.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.84%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $125.99M and $62.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 133.42. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.75% and -61.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $18.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JENSEN C JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JENSEN C JAMES sold 18,034 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $9.78 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Aspen Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Mathews Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $9.92 per share for $80039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the ASPU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Mathews Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 41,932 shares at an average price of $9.93 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 891,014 shares of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is 153.23% higher over the past 12 months. Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is -5.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.96% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.