Here are the top Institutional holders of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares

65 institutions hold shares in Bumble Inc. (BMBL), with 611.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 64.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.27M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 13.63%. Institutions hold 64.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Calamos Advisors LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $7.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the BMBL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Wolfswood Holdings, LLC with 100000.0 shares valued at $6.24 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BOKF, NA which holds 58247.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $3.63 million, while FDx Advisors, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 5920.0 with a market value of $0.37 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -17.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.89 and a high of $84.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.12% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -13.96% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.12, the stock is -4.44% and -11.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -11.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.33.

The stock witnessed a -11.86% In the last 1 month and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $6.76B and $582.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 180.50. Distance from 52-week low is 5.88% and -31.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $164.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas-Graham Pamela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas-Graham Pamela bought 6,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6535.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Herd Whitney Wolfe (CEO & Director) bought a total of 488,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.00 per share for $21.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man (10% Owner) disposed off 24,798,848 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $1.02 billion. The insider now directly holds 2,951,847 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).