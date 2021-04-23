Here are the top Institutional holders of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) shares

244 institutions hold shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.81% while institutional investors hold 85.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.92M, and float is at 27.51M with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 81.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.52 million shares valued at $139.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the LL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.45 million shares valued at $106.19 million to account for 11.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.9 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $58.35 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $31.67 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is -21.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.96% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.19, the stock is -6.33% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -6.28% off its SMA200. LL registered 347.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.31.

The stock witnessed a -7.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.66%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) has around 2230 employees, a market worth around $671.27M and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 372.92% and -31.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $293.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tyson Charles E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tyson Charles E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $21.90 per share for a total of $43800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51405.0 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Tyson Charles E (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $10.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49405.0 shares of the LL stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 153.94% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 1000.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.