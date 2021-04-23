Here are the top Institutional holders of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) shares

292 institutions hold shares in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO), with 235.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 104.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.10M, and float is at 42.87M with Short Float at 9.63%. Institutions hold 104.00% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.85 million shares valued at $127.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.87% of the VIVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.76 million shares valued at $88.92 million to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.31 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $43.25 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $40.39 million.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) is 20.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.45 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIVO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.71% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.69% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.50, the stock is -9.86% and -8.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. VIVO registered 109.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.58.

The stock witnessed a -15.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $984.15M and $299.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.94 and Fwd P/E is 17.67. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.31% and -26.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $84.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.90% year-over-year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kenny John P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kenny John P. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Kenny John P. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the VIVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Kenny John P. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,359 shares at an average price of $30.35 for $71604.0. The insider now directly holds 248,659 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 44.29% up over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -3.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.28% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.