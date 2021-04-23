Here are the top Institutional holders of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares

35 institutions hold shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), with 235.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.00% while institutional investors hold 85.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 503.56M, and float is at 39.15M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 46.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC with over 28818.0 shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the XM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is LVW Advisors, LLC with 18457.0 shares valued at $0.61 million to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.49 and a high of $57.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.68% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -18.57% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.50, the stock is 26.34% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.33 million and changing 22.71% at the moment leaves the stock 7.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.40.

The stock witnessed a 19.56% In the last 1 month and is 24.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 3455 employees, a market worth around $20.90B and $763.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.11% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (101.00%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $240.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.90% year-over-year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times.