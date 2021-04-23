Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII)

172 institutions hold shares in Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), with 8.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.31% while institutional investors hold 67.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.12M, and float is at 47.88M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 57.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 5.54 million shares valued at $75.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.65% of the ERII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.27 million shares valued at $44.56 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.26 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $30.85 million, while Avenir Corporation/DC holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $21.43 million.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is 52.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.69 and a high of $20.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERII stock was last observed hovering at around $20.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.74, the stock is 11.96% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 71.89% off its SMA200. ERII registered 184.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.98.

The stock witnessed a 16.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.43%, and is 13.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $119.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.41 and Fwd P/E is 53.87. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.01% and -0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Recovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.90% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanstveit Arve, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanstveit Arve sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Energy Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Clemente Rodney (SVP, Water) sold a total of 912 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $18.33 per share for $16716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42234.0 shares of the ERII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Clemente Rodney (SVP, Water) disposed off 28,282 shares at an average price of $18.20 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 42,234 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 48.29% up over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 77.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.11% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.