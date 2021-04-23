Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST)

546 institutions hold shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 101.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.49M, and float is at 156.63M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 100.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.42 million shares valued at $813.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the ST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.51 million shares valued at $712.41 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 11.81 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $622.86 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 10.35 million with a market value of $545.82 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is 10.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.50 and a high of $64.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ST stock was last observed hovering at around $57.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.47% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.52, the stock is 0.36% and -0.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 18.19% off its SMA200. ST registered 81.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.83%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has around 19200 employees, a market worth around $9.20B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.81% and -9.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $890.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan Martha N., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan Martha N. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $59.89 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that COTE JEFFREY J (CEO and President) sold a total of 18,843 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, WROE THOMAS JR (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $48.60 for $2.43 million. The insider now directly holds 4,078 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST).