Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)

1,092 institutions hold shares in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 96.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.16M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 95.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.47 million shares valued at $2.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the TTWO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.46 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.57 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 4.05 million with a market value of $840.62 million.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is -14.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.01 and a high of $214.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $176.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $221.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.92% off the consensus price target high of $262.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.9% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.38, the stock is -0.45% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. TTWO registered 39.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $182.20.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.22%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $20.97B and $3.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.76 and Fwd P/E is 28.91. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.16% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $662.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZELNICK STRAUSS, the company’s Chairman, CEO. SEC filings show that ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 270,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $182.90 per share for a total of $49.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Slatoff Karl (President) sold a total of 270,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $182.90 per share for $49.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Sheresky Michael (Director) disposed off 226 shares at an average price of $199.06 for $44988.0. The insider now directly holds 60,705 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 39.89% up over the past 12 months. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is -6.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.