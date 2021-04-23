Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

262 institutions hold shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), with 854.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 108.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.00M, and float is at 84.46M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 107.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.63 million shares valued at $239.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.92% of the HGV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.75 million shares valued at $211.56 million to account for 7.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 6.73 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $210.86 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.88% of the shares totaling 5.88 million with a market value of $184.36 million.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is 37.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.03 and a high of $43.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGV stock was last observed hovering at around $43.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.15% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.3% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.13, the stock is 10.62% and 11.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 50.66% off its SMA200. HGV registered 141.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.32.

The stock witnessed a 17.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.96%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $894.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.11. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.06% and -0.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $216.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 37.66% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 116.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.98% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.