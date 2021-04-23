Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is 13.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.62 and a high of $30.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.83% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.27, the stock is -1.96% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. HPP registered 22.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.89.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 369 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $805.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13635.00 and Fwd P/E is 157.63. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.46% and -11.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $193.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

404 institutions hold shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 101.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.57M, and float is at 149.12M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 99.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.53 million shares valued at $517.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the HPP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.18 million shares valued at $460.77 million to account for 12.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGGM Investments which holds 7.96 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $191.15 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 7.4 million with a market value of $177.79 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASER JONATHAN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLASER JONATHAN M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $28.05 per share for a total of $56100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) sold a total of 2,457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $28.27 per share for $69459.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.01 for $56020.0. The insider now directly holds 14,457 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading 10.54% up over the past 12 months. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is 9.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.48% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.