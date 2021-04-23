I-Mab (IMAB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is 23.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $65.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $55.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.52% off its average median price target of $76.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.11% off the consensus price target high of $82.41 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 19.41% higher than the price target low of $72.49 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $58.42, the stock is 14.17% and 8.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 35.91% off its SMA200. IMAB registered 310.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.37.

The stock witnessed a 19.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.86%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

I-Mab (IMAB) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $236.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 241.40. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 329.56% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

I-Mab (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.50% this year.

I-Mab (IMAB) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in I-Mab (IMAB), with 567.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 20.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.70M, and float is at 23.94M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 20.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 1.59 million shares valued at $75.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.21% of the IMAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 1.5 million shares valued at $70.56 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 1.4 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $66.21 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $40.39 million.