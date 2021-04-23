Incyte Corporation (INCY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.22% Change This Year

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.52 and a high of $110.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $84.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.1% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.26% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.18, the stock is 2.99% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. INCY registered -16.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.35%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 1773 employees, a market worth around $18.62B and $2.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.32. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.47% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Incyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $659.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

814 institutions hold shares in Incyte Corporation (INCY), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 96.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.24M, and float is at 216.84M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 95.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.59 million shares valued at $2.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the INCY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 32.0 million shares valued at $2.78 billion to account for 14.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.16 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $1.75 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.10% of the shares totaling 17.81 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhanak Dashyant, the company’s EVP & Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Dhanak Dashyant sold 396 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $81.57 per share for a total of $32302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27336.0 shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Morrissey Michael James (EVP, Head of Tech. Operations) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $81.08 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45452.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Dhanak Dashyant (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 395 shares at an average price of $79.73 for $31493.0. The insider now directly holds 27,732 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.36% up over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 52.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.87% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.