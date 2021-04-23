Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is 16.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.25 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBKR stock was last observed hovering at around $73.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.55% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.54% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.89, the stock is -4.59% and -5.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. IBKR registered 79.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.77.

The stock witnessed a -7.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has around 2033 employees, a market worth around $29.59B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 23.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.56% and -12.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $656.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.80% in year-over-year returns.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Top Institutional Holders

392 institutions hold shares in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), with 9.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.69% while institutional investors hold 96.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.13M, and float is at 80.06M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 86.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwich Wealth Management Llc with over 10.01 million shares valued at $609.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.02% of the IBKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 7.33 million shares valued at $446.51 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.13 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $434.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.26% of the shares totaling 6.59 million with a market value of $401.72 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

A total of 646 insider transactions have happened at Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 636 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterffy Thomas, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $74.90 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.03 million shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $76.99 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the IBKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $76.55 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 8,067,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 80.65% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 52.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.94% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.