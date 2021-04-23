IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.32% Upside

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.22 and a high of $220.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $219.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.94% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.32% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -12.97% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.94, the stock is 11.23% and 15.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 29.99% off its SMA200. IQV registered 79.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $181.34.

The stock witnessed a 20.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.38%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $43.04B and $11.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 158.44 and Fwd P/E is 24.31. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.86% and 2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.91 with sales reaching $3.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

1,102 institutions hold shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 92.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.30M, and float is at 189.20M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 92.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.95 million shares valued at $3.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the IQV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.83 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.33 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 6.3 million with a market value of $1.13 billion.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANHAKL JOHN G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DANHAKL JOHN G bought 63,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $176.95 per share for a total of $11.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Rittenmeyer Ronald A (Director) sold a total of 9,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $172.96 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11894.0 shares of the IQV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Rittenmeyer Ronald A (Director) disposed off 40,792 shares at an average price of $174.35 for $7.11 million. The insider now directly holds 21,484 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is 34.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.