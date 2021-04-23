Is Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) a good stock to buy now?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is -34.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.08 and a high of $93.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $55.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.06% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.23% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $55.06, the stock is 1.50% and -8.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.30% off its SMA200. DNLI registered 163.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.00.

The stock witnessed a -5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.78%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $335.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 344.13. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.20% and -41.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $31.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 777.40% in year-over-year returns.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), with 21.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.36% while institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.24M, and float is at 98.80M with Short Float at 6.67%. Institutions hold 77.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestline Management, L.P. with over 19.46 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the DNLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 12.19 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.93 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $663.8 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 6.46 million with a market value of $541.49 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 124 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuth Alexander O., the company’s COO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $56.09 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Tessier-Lavigne Marc (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $56.62 per share for $2.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.59 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Watts Ryan J. (President and CEO) disposed off 18,334 shares at an average price of $56.60 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 2,247,408 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -11.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.69.