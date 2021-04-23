Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is 14.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.46, the stock is 4.56% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 21.43% off its SMA200. ITI registered 77.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.30%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $268.09M and $116.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 248.46 and Fwd P/E is 46.81. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.05% and -17.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iteris Inc. (ITI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iteris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $31.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Iteris Inc. (ITI), with 827.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 63.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.21M, and float is at 40.81M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 61.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.1 million shares valued at $17.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the ITI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 2.73 million shares valued at $15.45 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.31 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $13.04 million, while Cowen Prime Services LLC holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $8.97 million.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Iteris Inc. (ITI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massoumi Ramin M, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Massoumi Ramin M sold 4,981 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $7.51 per share for a total of $37407.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27996.0 shares.

Iteris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Massoumi Ramin M (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 7,023 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $6.75 per share for $47405.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12977.0 shares of the ITI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Mooney Gerard (Director) disposed off 33,860 shares at an average price of $4.77 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 37,988 shares of Iteris Inc. (ITI).

Iteris Inc. (ITI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) that is trading 117.22% up over the past 12 months. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) is -36.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.