Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Track to Reach $125.00 in a Year

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is 16.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.02 and a high of $125.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $102.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.27% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.58% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $103.58, the stock is 3.43% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 30.24% off its SMA200. KRNT registered 273.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has around 672 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $193.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.90. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 283.35% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $62.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 133.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), with 306.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 94.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.97M, and float is at 43.02M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 93.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.51 million shares valued at $402.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the KRNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Capital Management, Inc. with 2.61 million shares valued at $232.34 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd which holds 2.36 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $210.16 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $199.52 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is 47.47% higher over the past 12 months. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) is -25.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.95% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.