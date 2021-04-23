LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) – The 50.18% Upside Potential Remains

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is -30.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.18% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is -6.93% and -20.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -13.47% off its SMA200. LPTH registered 33.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3036.

The stock witnessed a -12.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.13%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $75.32M and $37.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.73 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.11% and -49.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $9.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), with 6.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.86% while institutional investors hold 43.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 19.90M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 33.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.85 million shares valued at $7.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the LPTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $5.36 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.27 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $4.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $4.81 million.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 42.12% up over the past 12 months. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is 90.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.