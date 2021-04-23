Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

220 institutions hold shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), with 13.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.43% while institutional investors hold 62.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.52M, and float is at 83.06M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 55.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.29 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.90% of the LSPD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.73 million shares valued at $473.99 million to account for 5.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC which holds 3.93 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $276.64 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $234.0 million.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.80 and a high of $82.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $68.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $88.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.37% off the consensus price target high of $103.43 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -67.54% lower than the price target low of $39.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.85, the stock is 1.01% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 35.12% off its SMA200. LSPD registered 344.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.54.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $175.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 384.42% and -19.00% from its 52-week high.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightspeed POS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021..