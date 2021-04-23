Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Track to Reach $21.50 in a Year

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is 9.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.46, the stock is -3.93% and -2.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 40.48% off its SMA200. LQDT registered 267.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.08.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.58%, and is -4.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $630.31M and $212.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.51 and Fwd P/E is 31.75. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.88% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $55.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), with 8.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.17% while institutional investors hold 85.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.18M, and float is at 26.02M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 64.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $64.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the LQDT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.61 million shares valued at $41.58 million to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $35.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $26.07 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INFANTE BEATRIZ V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that INFANTE BEATRIZ V sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $18.40 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71502.0 shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Celaya Jorge (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $19.19 per share for $45001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Celaya Jorge (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,403 shares at an average price of $19.40 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 124,132 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 666.25% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 38.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.52% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.