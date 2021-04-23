Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Volatility At 5.93%, Should You Add A Position?

235 institutions hold shares in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB), with 11.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.17% while institutional investors hold 68.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.33M, and float is at 28.67M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 49.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.48 million shares valued at $259.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.08% of the LOB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.04 million shares valued at $96.75 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.02 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $96.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $66.13 million.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) is 31.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $72.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOB stock was last observed hovering at around $65.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.75% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.16% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.20, the stock is -9.36% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock 56.73% off its SMA200. LOB registered 342.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.76.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.81%, and is -12.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has around 621 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $288.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.59 and Fwd P/E is 23.12. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 470.64% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $90.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 63.10% in year-over-year returns.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smits Steve, the company’s Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Smits Steve sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $43.40 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Janson Susan N (Chief Risk Off., Live Oak Bank) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $40.09 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30460.0 shares of the LOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, LANDIS H K (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.60 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 198,300 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading 61.05% up over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is 40.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.