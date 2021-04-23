New Big Money Means Ameren Corporation (AEE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

824 institutions hold shares in Ameren Corporation (AEE), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 78.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.60M, and float is at 246.05M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 77.78% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.88 million shares valued at $2.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.48% of the AEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.07 million shares valued at $2.19 billion to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.91 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 12.31 million with a market value of $961.11 million.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.33 and a high of $86.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $85.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.78% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.7% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.81, the stock is 3.14% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.35% off its SMA200. AEE registered 10.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.22%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9183 employees, a market worth around $21.49B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.22 and Fwd P/E is 21.01. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.86% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARK RICHARD J, the company’s Chmn & President of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that MARK RICHARD J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $81.17 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that BIRK MARK C (SVP of Subsidiary) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $76.10 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76320.0 shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, MOEHN MICHAEL L (Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $76.10 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 146,611 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 8.88% up over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is 14.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.69% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.