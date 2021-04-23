New Big Money Means Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

710 institutions hold shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 92.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.63M, and float is at 217.89M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 91.42% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.92 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.89% of the HZNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.21 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.25 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $969.49 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $658.35 million.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is 28.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.99 and a high of $96.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $93.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.99% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.15, the stock is 5.51% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 22.14% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 178.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.45.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.59%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 1395 employees, a market worth around $21.15B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.69 and Fwd P/E is 18.65. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.39% and -2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $362.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOZE BARRY, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that MOZE BARRY sold 65,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $88.96 per share for a total of $5.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that GREY MICHAEL G (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $90.28 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, CURTIS GEOFFREY M. (EVP, Corporate Affairs, CCO) disposed off 70,739 shares at an average price of $93.51 for $6.62 million. The insider now directly holds 52,675 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 4.67% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 12.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.27% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.