New Big Money Means Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

657 institutions hold shares in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), with 934.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 94.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.20M, and float is at 150.34M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 94.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.28 million shares valued at $791.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the SEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 16.5 million shares valued at $755.7 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 10.63 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $486.68 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.64% of the shares totaling 10.18 million with a market value of $466.21 million.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.87 and a high of $49.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEE stock was last observed hovering at around $48.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.79% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.21, the stock is 3.19% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 13.51% off its SMA200. SEE registered 70.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.60.

The stock witnessed a 6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.78%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $7.29B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.42% and -2.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sealed Air Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chammas Emile Z., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Chammas Emile Z. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $43.16 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Sealed Air Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Deily Karl R (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 9,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $40.14 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Deily Karl R (Senior Vice President) disposed off 9,239 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 167,357 shares of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE).

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading 41.18% up over the past 12 months. WestRock Company (WRK) is 84.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -83.11% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.