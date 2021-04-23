ONTF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Now

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) is -38.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $81.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTF stock was last observed hovering at around $43.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.11% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.46% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.90, the stock is -4.86% and -18.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -20.00% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.87.

The stock witnessed a -18.46% in the last 1 month and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $156.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 482.42 and Fwd P/E is 4390.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.75% and -46.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON24 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $48.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.30% year-over-year.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in ON24 Inc. (ONTF), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 57.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 40.93M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 53.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd with over 0.21 million shares valued at $11.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.46% of the ONTF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 0.2 million shares valued at $9.63 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo Growth Fd which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $7.87 million, while iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 52092.0 with a market value of $2.53 million.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at ON24 Inc. (ONTF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $45.19 per share for a total of $1130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.35 million shares.

ON24 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 25 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $46.18 per share for $1154.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.35 million shares of the ONTF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $48.95 for $39160.0. The insider now directly holds 5,354,518 shares of ON24 Inc. (ONTF).