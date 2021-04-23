Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) down -34.63% since start of the year

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) is -34.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.08 and a high of $37.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSCR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.3% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.75, the stock is -7.89% and -19.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.89% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.40.

The stock witnessed a -19.81% in the last 1 month and is -9.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has around 1839 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $390.98M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.03% and -38.51% from its 52-week high.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), with 4.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.81% while institutional investors hold 46.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.03M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 42.21%. Institutions hold 40.03% of the Float.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times.