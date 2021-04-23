Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) up 66.92% since start of the year

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is 66.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 3.37% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 55.13% off its SMA200. OTLK registered 214.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2238 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4222.

The stock witnessed a -8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.65%, and is 14.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 274.14% and -49.06% from its 52-week high.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $320k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.00% this year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK), with 83.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.42% while institutional investors hold 8.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.75M, and float is at 80.90M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 4.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.33 million shares valued at $3.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the OTLK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is LVW Advisors, LLC with 1.74 million shares valued at $3.92 million to account for 1.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.35 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENYON LAWRENCE A, the company’s CEO, Pres, CFO, Treas & Secy. SEC filings show that KENYON LAWRENCE A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $1.83 per share for a total of $18300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18926.0 shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Haddadin Yezan Munther (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $1.82 per share for $18200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the OTLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $18200.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK).