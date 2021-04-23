Pentair plc (PNR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 20.93% Change This Year

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is 20.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.25 and a high of $64.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.05% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -23.46% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.20, the stock is 2.88% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 24.24% off its SMA200. PNR registered 113.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.25.

The stock witnessed a 8.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.85%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 9750 employees, a market worth around $10.53B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.08 and Fwd P/E is 21.49. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.49% and -0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $822.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

772 institutions hold shares in Pentair plc (PNR), with 611.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 94.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.20M, and float is at 165.78M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 94.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.25 million shares valued at $915.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.39% of the PNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.39 million shares valued at $710.9 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parnassus Investments /ca which holds 10.43 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $553.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 9.31 million with a market value of $494.35 million.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLENN T MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLENN T MICHAEL sold 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $52.35 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20863.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that JONES DAVID A /WI (Director) sold a total of 10,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $51.75 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15471.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, BRYAN GLYNIS (Director) disposed off 10,532 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 21,976 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 48.29% up over the past 12 months. Dover Corporation (DOV) is 70.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.