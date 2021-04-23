Positives for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) as stock gains in recent trading

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) is 11.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $21.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.78, the stock is 3.93% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.32% off its SMA200. ESI registered 123.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a 5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.22 and Fwd P/E is 15.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.83% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Element Solutions Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $505.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Element Solutions Inc (ESI), with 16.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.71% while institutional investors hold 104.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.00M, and float is at 218.29M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 97.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.82 million shares valued at $422.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the ESI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.32 million shares valued at $307.03 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 17.23 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $305.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.83% of the shares totaling 16.87 million with a market value of $299.08 million.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Element Solutions Inc (ESI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benson Scot, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benson Scot sold 1,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $18.58 per share for a total of $27851.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Element Solutions Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Mount Patricia (VP, Program Mgt & Integration) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $11.85 per share for $35550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32862.0 shares of the ESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, FRANKLIN MARTIN E (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $5.75 million. The insider now directly holds 500,000 shares of Element Solutions Inc (ESI).