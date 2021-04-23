Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

294 institutions hold shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.91% while institutional investors hold 83.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.63M, and float is at 29.61M with Short Float at 11.02%. Institutions hold 79.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.35 million shares valued at $537.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the RETA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CPMG INC with 2.9 million shares valued at $358.11 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.32 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $286.8 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $219.98 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is -25.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.17 and a high of $186.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $90.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $234.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.58% off the consensus price target high of $322.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 54.24% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.51, the stock is -2.79% and -17.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -24.82% off its SMA200. RETA registered -40.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.50.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.63%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.72% and -51.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.10%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.2 with sales reaching $1.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.60% in year-over-year returns.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyer Colin John, the company’s Chief Research Officer. SEC filings show that Meyer Colin John sold 6,395 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $165.37 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72000.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Meyer Colin John (Chief Research Officer) sold a total of 18,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $171.01 per share for $3.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72000.0 shares of the RETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, McClellan William D. Jr. (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $172.92 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 29.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.51% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.15.