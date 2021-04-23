Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

105 institutions hold shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.08% while institutional investors hold 56.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.50M, and float is at 13.04M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 44.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 0.93 million shares valued at $8.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.66% of the SMED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.79 million shares valued at $7.45 million to account for 4.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.66 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $6.19 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $5.9 million.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) is 68.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMED stock was last observed hovering at around $15.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.92, the stock is 15.23% and 15.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 66.32% off its SMA200. SMED registered 113.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a 18.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.60%, and is 17.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $266.66M and $53.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 180.91 and Fwd P/E is 40.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.38% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $21.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 939.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.30% year-over-year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DALTON JOHN W, the company’s former Director. SEC filings show that DALTON JOHN W sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $13.94 per share for a total of $69680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that DALTON JOHN W (former Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $14.38 per share for $71901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the SMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, DALTON JOHN W (former Director) disposed off 17,200 shares at an average price of $12.56 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 855,482 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading 53.16% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 19.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.78% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.74.