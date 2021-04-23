Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

80 institutions hold shares in Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT), with 22.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.24% while institutional investors hold 67.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.90M, and float is at 62.87M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 49.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.52 million shares valued at $45.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the SFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 3.79 million shares valued at $31.33 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 3.05% and valued at over $21.24 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $20.37 million.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) is -13.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $14.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is -11.59% and -18.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -27.68% off its SMA200. SFT registered -28.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.24.

The stock witnessed a -14.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.56%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has around 824 employees, a market worth around $601.97M and $195.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.56% and -52.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $93.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 127.50% year-over-year.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foy Sean. SEC filings show that Foy Sean bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $8.10 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Shift Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Arison George bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $6.72 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the SFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, McInnis Victoria (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.72 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT).