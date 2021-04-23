T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,361 institutions hold shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 72.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.70M, and float is at 223.87M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 72.19% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.72 million shares valued at $2.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the TROW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.97 million shares valued at $2.72 billion to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.45 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 8.18 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 15.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.52 and a high of $183.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $179.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.92% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.47% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.88% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.28, the stock is -0.51% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. TROW registered 74.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $174.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.09.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.90%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7678 employees, a market worth around $39.76B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.91% and -4.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.93 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robert W. Sharps, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Robert W. Sharps sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $176.75 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Stromberg William J (CEO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $173.78 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) disposed off 23,421 shares at an average price of $163.13 for $3.82 million. The insider now directly holds 133,103 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading 48.42% up over the past 12 months. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 131.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.