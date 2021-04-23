Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is 40.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $57.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.87% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -17.04% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.18, the stock is 7.72% and 7.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 50.64% off its SMA200. THC registered 202.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.11.

The stock witnessed a 11.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 85800 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $17.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.85% and -2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $4.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

388 institutions hold shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 91.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.63M, and float is at 103.55M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 89.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 18.26 million shares valued at $729.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.15% of the THC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.19 million shares valued at $486.79 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.41 million shares representing 10.71% and valued at over $455.48 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 6.68% of the shares totaling 7.11 million with a market value of $284.06 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L sold 2,905,516 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $55.20 per share for a total of $160.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.65 million shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L (10% Owner) sold a total of 52,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $55.60 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L (10% Owner) disposed off 122,090 shares at an average price of $55.32 for $6.75 million. The insider now directly holds 13,550,836 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 153.03% up over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is 140.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.