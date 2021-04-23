Textron Inc. (TXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

627 institutions hold shares in Textron Inc. (TXT), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 87.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.67M, and float is at 224.14M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 86.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 35.13 million shares valued at $1.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.48% of the TXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.77 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 10.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.03 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $822.88 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 13.81 million with a market value of $667.54 million.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 22.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.92 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.93% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -20.59% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.09, the stock is 3.72% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 34.03% off its SMA200. TXT registered 122.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.20%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $11.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.57% and -1.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bamford Mark S, the company’s VP and Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Bamford Mark S sold 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $51.75 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16677.0 shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 91,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $50.98 per share for $4.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, DONNELLY SCOTT C (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $50.98 for $15.29 million. The insider now directly holds 640,185 shares of Textron Inc. (TXT).

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -0.08% down over the past 12 months. AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is 93.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.