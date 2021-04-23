The ODP Corporation (ODP) Volatility At 5.63%, Should You Add A Position?

272 institutions hold shares in The ODP Corporation (ODP), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 94.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.00M, and float is at 51.71M with Short Float at 6.62%. Institutions hold 92.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.25 million shares valued at $241.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the ODP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.62 million shares valued at $164.68 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 5.0 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $146.5 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $105.67 million.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is 34.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $48.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.38% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.58% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.37, the stock is -4.30% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 30.07% off its SMA200. ODP registered 113.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.48.

The stock witnessed a 10.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.22%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $9.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.97% and -18.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ODP Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $2.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -436.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bleisch N. David, the company’s EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Bleisch N. David sold 28,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $40.88 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71385.0 shares.

The ODP Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Mohan Stephen M. (EVP – Business Solutions Div) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $2.25 per share for $74257.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ODP stock.